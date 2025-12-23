NTPC to set up 1 tonne-per-day green hydrogen plant in Greater Noida

Power giant NTPC on Tuesday announced its plan to set up a green hydrogen project of 1 tonne/day at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The project will be set up through NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA), the Research & Development (R&D) wing of NTPC.

NETRA will set up a plasma gasificationbased green hydrogen plant on its campus at Greater Noida, the company said.

The plant is designed to produce 1 tonne of green hydrogen per day, NTPC said.

The advanced plasma gasification technology will convert waste into tar-free syngas, which will be further processed to produce hydrogen using PSA/membrane technology, it said.