NTPC to set up 1 tonne-per-day green hydrogen plant in Greater Noida

The project will be set up through NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA), the Research & Development (R&D) wing of NTPC

green hydrogen fuel
Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 11:20 PM IST
Power giant NTPC on Tuesday announced its plan to set up a green hydrogen project of 1 tonne/day at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The project will be set up through NTPC Energy Technology Research Alliance (NETRA), the Research & Development (R&D) wing of NTPC.

NETRA will set up a plasma gasificationbased green hydrogen plant on its campus at Greater Noida, the company said.

The plant is designed to produce 1 tonne of green hydrogen per day, NTPC said.

The advanced plasma gasification technology will convert waste into tar-free syngas, which will be further processed to produce hydrogen using PSA/membrane technology, it said.

NTPC, under the Ministry of Power, is contributing one-fourth of India's power requirements, and has an installed capacity of 85 GW+, with an additional capacity of 30.90 GW under construction, including 13.3 GW of renewable energy capacity.

The company aims to achieve 149 GW of production capacity by 2032, including 60 GW of renewable energy capacity, and targets to expand the overall capacity to 244 GW by 2037.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :NTPCGreater NoidaNational News

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

