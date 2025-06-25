Home / Industry / News / Odisha to launch EV Policy 2.0 to target 50% BEV registrations by 2036

Odisha to launch EV Policy 2.0 to target 50% BEV registrations by 2036

The policy framework was discussed at a meeting held here in presence of Usha Padhee, principal secretary, Commerce & Transport, and Vishal Kumar Dev, principal secretary, Energy

Senior officials from both departments took part in comprehensive discussions aimed at advancing Odisha's electric mobility transition and achieving key targets.
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2025 | 11:55 PM IST
The Odisha government has decided to launch EV Policy 2.0 aiming to have at least 50 per cent battery-operated electric vehicles (BEVs) in all new vehicle registrations by 2036. 
The state is in the process of revising the Odisha EV (electric vehicle) Policy 2021 with an extension of validity and enhancement of incentives for EV buyers and Charge Point Operators (CPOs), an official statement said on Wednesday. 
The policy framework was discussed at a meeting held here in presence of Usha Padhee, principal secretary, Commerce & Transport, and Vishal Kumar Dev, principal secretary, Energy. 
Senior officials from both departments took part in comprehensive discussions aimed at advancing Odisha's electric mobility transition and achieving key targets. 
Registration of EVs are on the rise in the state - from 1.16 per cent in 2021 to 8.71 per cent on June 20, 2025, according to the statement. 
It was resolved to aim for at least 50 per cent BEVs in all new vehicle registrations by 2036. 
Odisha currently has over 550 Public Charging Stations (PCS), including captive infrastructure operated by two-wheeler manufacturers, power distribution companies, and oil marketing companies, the statement said. 
The State Transport Authority (STA) has already issued a request for proposal for developing EV charging stations at strategic locations across the state, the statement said. 
A holistic approach is being adopted to boost both supply (manufacturing ecosystem) and demand (consumer incentives) to ensure balanced and inclusive EV growth, it said.
 

Topics :Odisha Electronic vehiclesEV policy

First Published: Jun 25 2025 | 11:55 PM IST

