Five minute dash: Quick commerce cos tap spatial tech to cut delivery times

Spatial technology, which captures, stores, visualises and analyses data tied to specific locations on earth, is no longer limited to urban planning, transportation, agriculture or defence.

It has now caught the fancy of burgeoning quick commerce (qcom) firms — firms that compete to deliver goods ordered online within minutes across cities and towns.

“Since the core promise of qcom is ultra-fast delivery, it is vital to have highly accurate, real-time insights on traffic conditions, road closures, route optimization, and weather disruptions to ensure timely fulfilment,” says Agendra Kumar, managing director of geographical information system (GIS) provider Esri India. He declined to name clients due to non-disclosure agreements.

Esri brings in its GIS — a computer-based platform that manages geographic data of many kinds, such as maps, satellite imagery, global positioning system coordinates and attributable data (such as population density or building age). Kumar says the platform enables automation for dynamic, data-driven decision-making. Its software tools allow qcom firms to optimise logistics, reduce delivery times, and adapt swiftly to changing conditions, such as traffic congestion, weather disruptions or unexpected delays. “This real-time spatial intelligence not only improves operational efficiency but also ensures a consistently high quality customer experience,” adds Kumar. ALSO READ: Magnum to acquire 61.9% of Kwality Wall's India from Unilever Group For example, the platform delivers live analyses that help dark stores adjust product inventory based on common ordering patterns within a specific, defined area. It can also suggest alternative routes or adjust estimated delivery times if delays arise due to rain or traffic jams. The platform is working with qcom firms to reduce delivery times to as low as five minutes.

Kumar says the platform and its analytics are sold as a subscription service, which can cost roughly ₹50 lakh per year for a city like Delhi, or over Rs 1 crore for firms offering quick commerce across India. The use of this technology supports the rapid rise of qcom. According to estimates, qcom now accounts for 20 per cent of the e-commerce market and has been growing by over 50 per cent per year. In larger cities, firms operate over 500 stores, with 25-50 delivery staff attached to each, making this a highly complex operation to manage. According to Kearney, qcom revenues are expected to treble between 2024 and 2027, reaching ₹1.5-1.7 trillion. By then, qcom will be available in every town with a population of 500,000 or more, with deep penetration in 100,000 households earning ₹6 lakh or more annually.

Technology has also reshaped the workforce, making staff an integral part of the complex logistics and delivery platform. According to estimates, qcom employs roughly 62–64 people per ₹1 crore of gross merchandise value — comparable to general trade (63–66) and modern trade (63–66), and far higher than traditional e-commerce (25–29). The new North Star for speedy delivery · Gives quick commerce and food delivery firms an edge through precise, real-time insights · Enables route optimisation with data on traffic, closures, and weather delays · Helps dark stores adjust inventory based on area-specific customer demand