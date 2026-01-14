Labour secretary urges states to expedite finalisation of labour code rules

Labour secretary Vandana Gurnani on Wednesday urged states to expedite the finalisation of labour code rules and asked them to avoid overlaps of provisions with Shops and Establishments Acts.

Gurnani was speaking at a two-day regional conference in Jaipur on Wednesday to facilitate the smooth implementation of the four new labour codes. The conference was inaugurated by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje.

The labour secretary also encouraged states to actively use the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY) dashboard and strengthen Centre–state collaboration to expand Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) coverage.

This is the second of six regional conferences planned by the central government, covering all states, Union Territories and key stakeholders. The first was held in Goa on January 7 and 8. In her address, Karandlaje, emphasising cooperative federalism, called for stronger Centre–state coordination, last-mile dissemination of information, expansion of ESIC coverage, formulation of schemes to address international labour mobility, and promotion of employment generation through the PMVBRY. Senior officers of the ministry and the states made presentations on the preparedness of rules under the new labour codes and the status of IT readiness, said a statement by the labour ministry. The conference saw detailed deliberations on issues relating to the framing of rules under the codes and the feasibility of integrating state systems with the central IT framework.