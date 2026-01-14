Eutelsat OneWeb LEO satellite powers Indian Navy's Project Kaundinya voyage

Eutelsat’s OneWeb low earth orbit (LEO) satellite network provided critical connectivity for the Indian Navy’s INSV Kaundinya during its maritime expedition, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The traditionally built stitched-plank sailing vessel, inspired by ancient Indian shipbuilding, is part of the Indian Navy’s prestigious maritime heritage and strategic initiatives. The satellite connectivity was deployed and remains operational onboard the vessel, enabling reliable, real-time communications throughout the journey. Given the vessel’s traditional design and the absence of conventional communication infrastructure, OneWeb’s LEO technology served as the sole connectivity link for the expedition, the company said.

Project Kaundinya saw the crew safely reach Muscat, Oman, as its first destination. Sajeev Sanyal, member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council and project architect, said: “It has allowed us to stay connected with shore-based teams, supporting communication, live feeds and, above all, morale during long and sometimes challenging periods at sea.”