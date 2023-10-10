Home / Industry / News / On-time performance of all Indian carriers falls in September, shows data

On-time performance of all Indian carriers falls in September, shows data

An airline executive mentioned that key cities like Delhi and Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on certain days in September, compelling the airlines to either cancel or postpone flights

Deepak Patel New Delhi
On-time performance (OTP) of all Indian carriers declined in September due to adverse weather conditions in several major cities, challenges with crew rostering, and other operational issues.

IndiGo, India's leading airline, topped the OTP chart in September, based on data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation that Business Standard has reviewed. Nevertheless, IndiGo's OTP decreased to 83.48 per cent in September from 88.48 per cent in August.

An airline executive mentioned that key cities like Delhi and Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall on certain days in September, compelling the airlines to either cancel or postpone flights.

Since July, Akasa Air has encountered issues with crew rostering. In September, the airline informed the Delhi High Court that 43 pilots had resigned since July without serving their mandatory notice period, leading the airline to cancel hundreds of flights.

Akasa Air, IndiGo, Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Ministry, Aviation

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

