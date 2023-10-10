Amazon seeks IN-SPACe's approval to provide satcom services in India

E-commerce giant Amazon has sought permission from the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe), a nodal agency under the Department of Space, to provide wireless broadband-from-space services in the country, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET). This would pit the Jeff-Bezos-led company against rivals such as Bharti-backed Oneweb, Reliance Industries' Jio Satellite, and Elon Musk-owned Starlink in India's fledgling market.



Amazon is also expected to apply to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for a global mobile personal communication by satellite services (GMPCS) licence. Starlink’s application is expected to be considered this week by an inter-ministerial panel, whereas Jio Satellite and Oneweb have already bagged the GMPCS licence.



According to India's Space Policy 2023, private low-earth orbit (LEO) and medium-earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellation operators are permitted to start fast broadband from space services in the country.



Also Read: According to India's Space Policy 2023, private low-earth orbit (LEO) and medium-earth orbit (MEO) satellite constellation operators are permitted to start fast broadband from space services in the country.Also Read: How is the Amazon sale different from Flipkart sale? Check heavy discounts



The new policy allows foreign companies to launch broadband-from-space services in the country. However, the companies need to obtain permission from IN-SPACe. Space Policy 2023 has given IN-SPACe, a single-window autonomous agency under the Department of Space, the power to authorise and supervise the space activities of private players.



Amazon has been holding discussions with the government on satellite communications. The company also took part in the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) consultation process on the method for allocation of satcom spectrum.

The company expects to launch the new service by the end of next year.



Meanwhile, the government is considering a proposal to allow satcom companies to provide wireless connectivity to consumers with compatible handsets. According to officials, the Ministries of Defence and Home Affairs, Departments of Telecommunications and Space, and the Cabinet Secretariat will have the final say on the matter, subject to security clearance.