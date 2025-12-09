Centre recommends mandatory AI licence, royalties for copyrighted works

What DPIIT recommends
- Introduction of a mandatory blanket licence allowing AI developers to use all lawfully accessed copyright-protected works for AI training.
- Provide a statutory remuneration right ensuring copyright holders are paid for such use.
- Copyright owners cannot opt out of allowing their works to be used for AI training.
- Create a centralised non-profit entity, formed by rightsholders and designated by the Central government, to collect payments from AI developers.
- Include copyright societies and collective management organisations (CMOs) as members of this entity, with one member representing each class of works.
- Ensure royalties are distributed to members and non-members, provided they register their works for receiving AI-related royalties.
- Fix royalty rates through a government-appointed committee.
- Require AI developers to pay a fixed percentage of AI-generated revenue as royalties.
- Provide a single-window mechanism for AI developers to access copyrighted works for training.
What is the current framework?
