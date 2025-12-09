India home prices to rise 6%, luxury boom seen fading within 5 years: Poll

Home prices in India will rise at roughly 6 per cent in the coming two years but most real estate analysts polled by Reuters say the boom in the luxury housing sector currently driving the market will peter out within five years.

The expected rise in average home prices, which have more than doubled in the past decade, was slightly weaker than in the previous quarterly Reuters survey. The latest poll of 15 property analysts was taken from November 13 to December 8.

The forecasts come against a backdrop of 8.2 per cent economic growth in India, which has outpaced most peers, although economists say the spoils of this boom have gone disproportionately to higher earners, increasing inequality in a country of over 1.4 billion people.

Most experts are growing skeptical about how long the luxury segment will drive property market activity. While they disagree on the exact timeline, 11 said the luxury segment will stop being the driving force within five years. Four said it will continue to drive the market for more than five years. "I believe that luxury segment today is at its peak and it definitely will go down," said Ajay Sharma, managing director of valuation services at Colliers International, a professional services and investment management company. Sharma said because stock and financial markets are doing well, there is more money available to invest, which should keep the luxury housing boom going for another year. After that, fast-rising land prices and other development expenses will make luxury homes less attractive for buyers who are mainly looking for returns on their investments.

But some are a bit more optimistic about how much longer the current trend, which picked up after the COVID-19 pandemic, will continue. "The luxury segment will remain a key driver of India's housing market for the next 3-5 years. Strong wealth creation, robust Non-Resident Indian demand, and a clear developer shift toward high-margin premium products continue to support this trend," said Avneesh Sood, director at Delhi-based Eros Group, a real estate company. House prices in Delhi and the National Capital Region are expected to rise 7 per cent-8 per cent this year and 7 per cent next; for the financial capital Mumbai, the median view was a 5 per cent rise; in the technology hub Bengaluru, average prices are expected to rise by 7 per cent.

In the seven top cities, developers sold 9 per cent fewer homes but earned 14 per cent more in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, indicating higher sales of expensive houses, according to Anarock, a property consultancy. While developers pocket lucrative margins from selling luxury homes, dwindling supply of affordable homes in major Indian cities is discouraging potential buyers. India is short of about 10 million affordable homes, a gap that is projected to triple by 2030, according to Knight Frank, a real estate consultancy. Pankaj Kapoor of a real estate research company Liases Foras said new launches are not coming in the affordable and mid segments.