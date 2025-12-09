India's solar push hits slowdown as transmission and demand gaps emerge

The past few months have witnessed an upheaval in India’s solar power sector. What was until recently a sunrise sector drawing record investments and adding new capacity at record pace, has suddenly entered a phase of consolidation, undergoing recalibration, with the government stating it may not make sense to go for large-scale renewable energy bids amid a flattening of project pipelines. While the government aimed for a national target of tendering 50 gigawatt (GW) annually with the larger aim of reaching 500 GW of installed non-fossil fuel-based generation capacity, the country is now adding 15-25 GW capacity annually.

It is a fact that the country’s overall renewable energy capacity has jumped multifold from a mere 35 GW in 2014 to 197 GW at present. The past 11 years have witnessed growth in capacity creation at a pace unparalleled in the country’s energy sector. On October 22, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) issued a statement saying such exponential growth inevitably reaches a point where the next leap requires not just more megawatts, but deeper system reforms.

“The sector has entered that phase, where the focus is shifting from capacity expansion to capacity absorption. We are now dealing with grid integration, energy storage, hybridisation and market reforms, the real foundations for a 500 GW plus non-fossil future. In that sense, the recent moderation in capacity addition is a recalibration, a necessary pause to ensure that future growth is stable, dispatchable and resilient,” MNRE said. The truth is a confluence of factors has come into play simultaneously, making it necessary to redraw priorities, projections and policy focus. From surge to slowdown The slowdown in tendering activity can be gauged from these numbers: the year-wise renewable energy capacity awarded in the country jumped from 9.3 GW in 2022-23 to 47.3 GW in 2023-24, before slipping slightly to 40.6 GW in 2024-25 and finally plummeting to a mere 5.8 GW in the first eight months of 2025-26, the current financial year ending March 2026, according to research and ratings agency ICRA. The unsigned PPA capacity also remains sizable at about 40-45 GW as on date, it said in a statement on November 20.

Why the pipeline is flattening One key and landmark change that has happened in the renewable energy sector is the emergence of firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) tenders which have replaced plain vanilla solar and wind auctions. These tenders couple green energy with mandatory storage capacity. The bouquet addresses the traditional issue of intermittency associated with renewable energy but increases the cost of power generation. Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are currently being integrated at both grid and project levels, marking the emergence of a new market. The government is reimagining development of the national power grid under the Rs 2.4 trillion transmission plan for achieving the 500 GW target, linking renewable-rich states with demand centres. It is prioritising investment in Green Energy Corridors and new high-capacity transmission lines from Rajasthan, Gujarat and Ladakh. These projects are multi-year efforts and are expected to unlock over 200 GW of new renewable capacity. “The current stage is therefore temporary, a transition lag, not a structural ceiling,” MNRE said in its October statement.

Grid infrastructure lags behind power generation Power transmission capacity creation is currently lagging growth in generation capacity as there have been delays in ramping up grid infrastructure, according to ICRA. In this situation, ensuring grid reliability becomes critical and slow transmission build-out undermines project economics and capacity growth, ICRA said, but maintains a stable outlook for the sector on the back of strong demand prospects, policy support and superior competitiveness of the industry. “There are a couple of factors behind this changed scenario in the solar power sector. First, while new demand centres have come up in the form of electric vehicles and data centres etc, the country has not witnessed huge overall electricity demand growth this year and that has possibly led to rationalisation of expectations on the capacity front. Here, a key issue is lack of transmission strengthening and, more importantly, Time of Day (ToD) pricing which can shift evening and night demand for power to daytime demand, which coincides with availability of solar power,” said Vibhuti Garg, director for South Asia at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).

“If a large part of the power demand is not coming up during solar hours, you are naturally going to need more storage and grid strengthening measures. The government must, therefore, boost measures to manage the demand curve in a way it matches RE generation,” she added. Stalled power sale and purchase agreements Another key issue that has occupied much of the discussion in the solar sector of late is stalled power sale and purchase agreements. As of September-end, the renewable energy implementing agencies (REIAs) including NTPC, NHPC and SECI have issued letters of award (LoAs) for 43.9 GW capacity, where PSAs with end procurers (discoms) remain unsigned due to a variety of factors including lack of connectivity. MNRE is currently monitoring all such cases.