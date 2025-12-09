1 in 2 people believe DoT's SIM-binding rule will cause disruption: Survey

Days after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) mandated device SIM binding for using over-the-top (OTT) communication apps in India, a survey has revealed that one in two consumers believes that SIM binding will cause disruption and inconvenience.

According to a LocalCircles survey, which received 115,000 responses from consumers in 332 districts, at least 7 out of 10 consumers who travel internationally expressed concerns about the issues they could face while using messaging platforms overseas.

Earlier in August, Business Standard reported that the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) suggested that OTT messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal should be “mandated to bind” with a verified mobile SIM at all times, a move aimed at preventing cyber fraud and strengthening national security.

What is SIM binding and how would it work? SIM binding is the process of tying a device or digital service to a specific SIM card or mobile network. After this linkage is created, using the same device or service with a different SIM generally becomes difficult, requiring additional steps or triggering restrictions. For smartphones, wearables and IoT (internet of things) devices, this may limit users from freely switching providers. For messaging apps, it changes how these platforms currently function: after initial verification, most allow access across multiple devices without ongoing reliance on the SIM. Under a SIM-binding requirement, an account must remain continuously linked to the SIM used at sign-up. If the SIM is swapped, removed or becomes inactive, the app would be required to stop working until the original SIM is restored and revalidated.