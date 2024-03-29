Only 4% of firms in India have 'maturity' to tackle cyber threats: Cisco

Only 4 per cent of organisations in India have a ‘mature’ level of readiness needed to be resilient against modern cybersecurity risks, while 37 per cent are at the ‘progressive’ stage, 52 per cent are ‘formative’, and 7 per cent are ‘beginners’, according to Cisco’s 2024 Cybersecurity Readiness Index. Globally, 3 per cent of companies are at a mature stage. The 2024 Cisco Cybersecurity Readiness Index comes at a time when companies continue to be targeted with a variety of techniques that range from phishing and ransomware to supply chain and social engineering attacks. Also, while they are building defences against these attacks, they still struggle to defend against them, slowed down by their own overly complex security postures that are dominated by multiple point solutions.

Key trends:



82%: Respondents said a cybersecurity incident is likely to disrupt their business in the next 12-24 months



99%: Companies expect to increase their cybersecurity budgets in the next 12 months



88%: Respondents had multiple point solutions that slowed down their team’s ability to detect, respond and recover from incidents



78%: Organisations have deployed ten or more point solutions in their security stacks, while 38% said they have 30 or more



92%: Companies said their employees access company platforms from unmanaged devices



48% of those spend one-fifth (20%) of their time logged onto company networks from unmanaged devices.