Over 80% Indian consumers list food safety as top driver in choices

Over 80 per cent of Indian consumers see food safety as a vital driver, saying that brands must provide clean labels, credible certifications, and clear communication of product benefits, according to PwC India’s Voice of the Consumer 2025 report.

The report also found that 63 per cent of respondents are concerned about food costs and are adapting their shopping habits to maximise savings. Consumers are buying in bulk and shopping across multiple stores and discount outlets to reduce expenditure.

“Convenience also plays a role – over 70 per cent of consumers use supermarkets, 60 per cent use local retailers, and 55 per cent rely on digital delivery platforms,” PwC India said in its release.