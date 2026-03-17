Parliament panel seeks 'golden share' safeguard for PSU stake dilution

During consultation with the finance ministry, the committee sought its strategy for safeguarding entities that drop below 51 per cent government shareholding, specifically questioning how these companies will be protected from hostile takeovers by foreign funds or domestic monopolies once they lose "Government Company" status under the Companies Act. “The committee sought clarification on the legal and corporate governance structures being proposed, such as a ‘golden share’ or indirect control models, to maintain strategic oversight despite a minority equity position,” the panel’s report said.
A “golden share” is a special type of share that gives the government disproportionate control rights, even if it owns only a small equity stake. Though not a “golden share” deal, in the shareholding agreement for the strategic sale of Hindustan Zinc to Vedanta in 2002, the government retained veto power over major decisions, such as changing the line of business, merging, or demerging Hindustan Zinc. This has become a contentious issue between the government and Vedanta over the years.