Parliament panel seeks 'golden share' safeguard for PSU stake dilution

The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in its response to the parliamentary panel that the proposal is currently at an ideation stage. “The Economic Survey for 2025-26 had made certain suggestions whereby government’s stake in selected PSEs could be reduced below 51 per cent. This is at an ideation stage and some alternatives have been suggested. It is clarified that no firm decision has been taken in this regard. While reducing stake below 51 per cent, it is possible to retain government control indirectly through holding companies or other public entities to ensure that our national security and strategic interests are protected,” DIPAM said.