Parliamentary panel flags fund parking and DBT lapses in education scheme

The panel also pointed to gaps in scheme coverage. While the scheme targets about four lakh beneficiaries annually, including renewals, the actual number of beneficiaries has been around 2.5 lakh per year.
The PAC also recommended strengthening internal audit mechanisms, ensuring strict adherence to DBT processes, and resolving persistent issues with the scholarship portal. It also called for an increase in the number of beneficiaries and a review of the scholarship amount, currently Rs 12,000 per annum, noting that it may be insufficient to meet current education costs.
The Ministry has informed the committee that corrective steps have been initiated, including shifting payments to a system where funds are transferred directly from the government’s Pay and Accounts Office to beneficiaries’ bank accounts under the PFMS-based direct benefit transfer framework, instead of routing them through an intermediary bank account.