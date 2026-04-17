NITI calls for increased Centre-state coordination for tourism push

“Tourism in India has always been a sector of transformation,” Bery noted in the report, adding that the real challenge lies in creating infrastructure and experiences that can keep travellers longer and encourage them to spend more across local economies.

Speaking at the event, Bhuvnesh Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Tourism, said tourism has the potential to contribute to the economy as well as to the labour market. “Worldwide, it usually contributes about 10 per cent to GDP and 10 per cent to the labour market. But in India, we are at about 6 to 7 per cent in terms of GDP and 7 to 8 per cent in terms of the labour market, which means there is further potential to grow,” he emphasised.