Home / Industry / News / Parliamentary panel to review IBC and propose reforms for efficiency

Parliamentary panel to review IBC and propose reforms for efficiency

The Centre is expected to table an amendment Bill in the monsoon session as a parliamentary panel examines the Code amid concerns flagged by the Supreme Court

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code
premium
The court noted gross noncompliance of the mandatory provisions of the IBC and the Regulations and a dishonest and fraudulent attempt made by JSW, misusing the process of the court by not making the upfront payments as committed by it for about two a
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A parliamentary panel is taking a comprehensive look at the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to suggest the changes and measures that need to be taken to make it more efficient, a senior government official said.
 
‘The committee is looking at IBC in totality, just as they did with the Competition Law as well,’ the senior official said.
 
The government is expected to bring the IBC Amendment Bill in Parliament in the upcoming monsoon session.
 
Several Supreme Court rulings in the recent past have pointed to gaps in the implementation of the IBC, the latest being the Bhushan Power and Steel and JSW matter. 
 
The court noted gross non-compliance with the mandatory provisions of the IBC and the regulations, and a dishonest and fraudulent attempt made by JSW, misusing the process of the court by not making the upfront payments as committed by it for about two and a half years, and thereby enriching itself unjustly. The top court also said that JSW sought to comply with the terms of the resolution plan at a very belated stage, in collusion with the committee of creditors (CoC) and the resolution professional (RP).
 
In another order related to the liquidation of Jet Airways, the Supreme Court called the case an ‘eye-opener’ that has brought to light the deficiencies in the IBC. The court suggested that the central government or the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) explore the possibilities of better enforcement of the standards and practices enumerated in the guidelines through an independent mechanism under the auspices of an oversight committee, instead of making them self-regulatory.
 
The ruling by the court rejecting the AGI Greenpac bid for Hindustan National Glass for not obtaining prior approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has also led the government to file review petitions in the matter.
 
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is considering amending the Code to clarify that prior permission of the CCI is not required for submitting bids under the corporate insolvency resolution process, government sources indicated.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

3D-printed villas: A tech-driven future for luxury housing in India

Premium

India's petcare industry booms with startups, investors, and new mindsets

Premium

India's tourism sector to gain from global uncertainty, says WTTC CEO

TV ad volumes of India's top 10 advertisers drop by 14.6% in a year

Madras High Court upholds Tamil Nadu's real-money gaming regulations

Topics :IBCParliamentInsolvency and Bankruptcy Code

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story