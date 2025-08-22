Remembering Lord Swraj Paul: A legacy of resilience, leadership, generosity

I am deeply saddened at the passing of Lord Swraj Paul, a remarkable industrialist, philanthropist and parliamentarian.

From his early beginnings in Jalandhar to his extraordinary journey in the United Kingdom, Lord Paul’s life was defined by resilience, vision, and a rare ability to turn challenges into opportunities. His leadership in building the Caparo Group into a global enterprise inspired many of us in Indian industry to think beyond borders and embrace the world with confidence.

Equally inspiring was his generosity of spirit. Through multiple initiatives, including the Ambika Paul Foundation, he worked tirelessly for the cause of education, healthcare and children’s welfare. That commitment to giving back, even while leading a vast enterprise, set a standard for all business leaders to follow.