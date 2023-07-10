Home / Industry / News / PE investments in real estate down 5% YoY at 1.9 bn in Q1 FY24: Report

PE investments in real estate down 5% YoY at 1.9 bn in Q1 FY24: Report

Increase interest rates impact investment flows, deal activity muted

BS Reporter Mumbai
The share of foreign PE money had a dominant share (94 per cent) in Q1 FY24, up from 90 per cent in April-June 2022 (Q1 FY23).

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 12:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Private equity (PE) investments in Indian real estate declined five per cent year on year (YoY) to $ 1.9 billion in April-June 2023 (Q1 FY24) as interest rates increased.

Investments worth $2 billion were made in Q1 FY23, according to real estate advisory firm Anarock. Investments have crossed the pre-pandemic level when PE flows were about $ 1.7 billion in April-June 2019 (Q1 FY20), according to 'FLUX', the company’s market monitor for capital flows.

The share of foreign PE money had a dominant share (94 per cent) in Q1 FY24, up from 90 per cent in April-June 2022 (Q1 FY23).

Overall activity remained muted with headline numbers boosted by a large single funding.

The share of portfolio deals, or investment covering assets in multiple cities, was 74 per cent in Q1 FY24 compared to 38 per cent in Q1Fy23.

Average ticket size went up sharply to $192 million in Q1 FY24, driven by a single large transaction in which a GIC of Singapore (a sovereign wealth fund) partnered with a REIT to buy commercial assets. The average ticket size was $100 million in Q1 FY23.

Anarock said driven by the transaction between Brookfield India RE Trust REIT and GIC, investments in commercial real estate accounted for most of deal activity in Q1 FY24. The share of commercial realty was 90 per cent in Q1 FY24, up from 68 per cent a year ago.

The residential real estate’s share in getting PE investments was six per cent compared to 19 per cent in Q1 FY23. The industrial and logistics sector’s share was four per cent in Q1 FY24 compared to three per cent in Q1 FY23.

Also Read

Govt considering registration of flats even if developers go bankrupt

India calling: NRI investments in Indian real estate have doubled

Residential real estate sales to grow by 8-10% in FY22-23: CRISIL study

Private equity investments in real estate sector down by 20% YoY in H23

Indian real estate saw foreign inflows of $26.6 billion between 2017-22

Indian airlines' IT spend to be much higher than global average: SITA Asia

Story in numbers: 8 years on, smart cities mission still smarting

Statsguru: 6 charts explain increasing sales of residential units in India

Net leasing of office space down 6.5% in Apr-Jun across 7 cities: JLL India

Sebi's new disclosure rules on single group exposure may hit about 100 FPIs

Topics :Private EquityPrivate equity investmentsReal Estate Interest Rates

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story