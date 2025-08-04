PhonePe's Indus Appstore strikes pact with Alcatel after Lava, Xiaomi

Fintech major PhonePe’s Indus Appstore, a homegrown Android applications marketplace, has struck a strategic original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partnership with French consumer technology brand Alcatel.

As part of the partnership, Indus Appstore will come pre-installed as the app store on all Alcatel smartphones in India.

This marks the third OEM partnership for Indus. Previously, it has partnered with consumer technology brands such as Lava and Xiaomi.

The Indus Appstore offers a catalogue of verified mobile apps and games across 45 categories. It supports 12 Indian languages, enables voice search in 10 regional languages, and features a video-led app discovery experience that allows users to preview apps before downloading them.

ALSO READ: Uttar Pradesh faces fertiliser supply shortage amid rising demand NxtCell India, which holds exclusive brand authorisation from TCL to represent and operate the Alcatel brand in India and select international markets, is instrumental in driving this collaboration, the company said. “This collaboration enables Alcatel users to discover and experience apps through a homegrown platform that delivers true localisation and personalisation. This partnership also expands Indus Appstore's reach while providing developers and marketers opportunities to showcase their apps and connect with more users across India,” said Priya M Narasimhan, Chief Business Officer, Indus Appstore. Alcatel is a brand independently operated by TCL Communication under a trademark licensing agreement with Nokia.