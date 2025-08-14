Luxury meets logistics: Jet-setting in India, privately, is taking off

India’s private aviation market is soaring, driven by a blend of luxury, convenience, and growing accessibility. Once the preserve of industrialists and film stars, private jets are now attracting startup founders, corporate boards, and even destination wedding parties. This growth is attributed to rising demand for regional connectivity, increasing corporate travel budgets, and a growing preference among high net worth individuals (HNI) for flexibility and convenience.

From JetSetGo’s app-based 'Uber for jets' model to Taj Air’s flying boardrooms, the sector spans luxury-centric operators, tech disruptors, and niche helicopter services. Costs range from around Rs 150,000 an hour for turboprops to