Urban demand weakness, inflation likely to drag FMCG volumes in Q4FY25

Subdued demand, especially in the urban sector, coupled with inflation is likely to be a drag on the volumes of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in the fourth and final quarter of financial year 2025 (FY25).

In its quarterly update, Dabur India, maker of Hajmola candy and Real fruit juices, said that its India FMCG business is likely to decline to mid-single digits due to delayed and truncated winters and a slowdown in urban markets.

“As a result, Dabur’s consolidated revenue is expected to be flattish during Q4,” the company stated, while adding, “due to impact of inflation coupled with operating deleverage, we anticipate Q4 operating profit margin to contract by around 150–175 basis points year-on-year.”

The company, however, pointed out that during the quarter rural demand continued to be resilient and grew ahead of urban markets, and its key international markets are likely to report strong growth. On the other hand, Marico in its quarterly update said the sector experienced stable demand trends amidst the improving trajectory in rural areas and mixed trends across mass and premium urban segments. The maker of Parachute brand hair oil said it expected the India business to post a sequential uptick in underlying volume growth with improving market shares. “We expect gradual improvement in overall consumption sentiment on the back of moderating retail and food inflation as well as forecasts of a normal monsoon,” it stated. Marico's estimates appear to differ from the flattish trend that other consumer goods makers and brokerages have outlined.

According to analysts at Emkay Global, the overall demand remained stressed with sustained consumer downtrading. Analysts at the brokerage, which tracks firms like HUL, Nestlé India, ITC, and Marico, said that while “FMCG companies effected price hikes in Q4 to manage inflationary pressure, reported realisation is unlikely to improve much, as increased promotion will reflect in the improving volume growth.” Analysts further said that higher promotional intensity, seen across categories, is likely to have a bearing on margins. Kotak Institutional Equities said that the ongoing weakness in urban consumption is likely to continue to weigh on the value and volume growth of FMCG players in Q4 and the first half of FY26.

“Rural demand, which contributes about one-third to FMCG sales, continues to be stable and is likely to outperform urban demand for the fifth quarter in a row. Inflationary pressures in a few commodities (palm oil, tea, and coffee) would mean continued margin pressure for another quarter or two,” said analysts at the brokerage, which tracks companies like Britannia, Dabur, and HUL among others. According to a note from Nomura, FMCG sales are expected to grow 5.2 per cent on account of price increases, and volume growth is expected to remain stable. Sector watchers at IIFL Capital, which tracks Varun Beverages, HUL, Britannia, and Dabur among others, further said that with no material pickup, volume growth trends are expected to be similar to the third quarter.