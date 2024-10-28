Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Odisha to implement Ayushman Bharat scheme by this year: Minister Mahaling

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch AB-PMJAY for all citizens aged 70 years and above across the country on Tuesday

Ayushman Bharat
The previous BJD government did not implement the central scheme in Odisha. | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 10:25 PM IST
The Centre's health coverage scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana will be implemented in Odisha by the end of the current financial year, a state minister said here on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to launch AB-PMJAY for all citizens aged 70 years and above across the country on Tuesday.Odisha will also adopt it, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said.

The previous BJD government did not implement the central scheme in Odisha.

The BJD had launched its health assurance scheme, the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY) which was renamed Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (G-JAY) by the BJP government.

Speaking to media persons here, Mahaling said around 3.5 crore out of 4.5 crore people in Odisha will be covered under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Besides, the process is on to identify beneficiaries of 70 years and above, he said.

"We have already started preparation for its implementation in our state. A budgetary provision of Rs 3,500 crore has been made for this purpose. We are holding meetings with the Union Health Ministry and will issue the health cards to the beneficiaries by the end of the current financial year, the minister said.

We will integrate the state's Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana with the central AB-PMJAY and issue a single card for the beneficiaries, said Mahaling.

While about 950 healthcare units have been empanelled under the state-sponsored scheme, after the rollout of the Ayushman Bharat, the beneficiaries would be able to avail the facilities at nearly 27,000 hospitals across the country, he informed.

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

