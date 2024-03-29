PNGRB Act likely to be amended after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) Act, 2006, is likely to be amended after the elections. If so, it is set to give the regulator (PNGRB) more clarity on how to deal with a barrage of litigations by city gas distributors (CGDs) against its orders to notify them as common carriers, officials told Business Standard.

An amended Act will also give the PNGRB a wider scope to deal with new fuels such as biogas, and green hydrogen. These are increasingly becoming key parts of the energy ecosystem, they added.

The government currently recognises natural gas pipelines as either contract carriers where capacity is made available to any other entity under a firm contract. Or, as common carriers where the original licensee has to permit about 20 per cent or more of its network capacity for use by other suppliers normally for a period of less than one year.