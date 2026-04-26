Power demand hits record 256 GW a day after setting all-time high

Last year, the power ministry had estimated highest demand level of 270 GW but demand peaked at 242 GW in June. In the current calendar year, demand crossed the 245 GW mark in January itself owing to intense cold conditions.

On Saturday, IMD had issued a heatwave advisory as temperatures crossed 44 Degree Celsius and warned of worsening conditions across several regions in the coming days. The highest maximum temperature of 47.4 Degree Celsius was reported at Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

In its latest assessment on Sunday, IMD said that maximum day temperatures were in the range of 40-45 Degree Celsius over most parts of the country. "Maximum/day temperatures were markedly above normal (more than 5.1 Degree Celsius) over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, southwest Rajasthan," IMD said in its advisory, adding that heat wave conditions are likely to persist over pockets of northwest and central India during the next three days and abate thereafter.