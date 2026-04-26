Power demand hits record 256 GW a day after setting all-time high

The earlier record demand was registered at 249 GW on May 30, 2024. States recording the highest demand for power on Saturday included Maharashtra with 31,721 Megawatt (Mw), Uttar Pradesh's 26,032 MW, Gujarat's 25,360 MW, Tamil Nadu's 20,913 MW, Karnataka's 17,621 MW and Madhya Pradesh at 14,075 MW.
The power ministry has estimated peak power demand this year to rise to 271 GW on the back of a harsh summer. Demand is expected to rise further in the coming months with India Meteorological Department
(IMD) indicating development of heatwave conditions across Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, J&K, and Rajasthan.