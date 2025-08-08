Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday discussed the timeline for achieving the 100 GW nuclear power target by 2047 with Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
At a meeting in Parliament House, the two ministers and senior officials from the Power Ministry and the Department of Atomic Energy reviewed the roadmap to increase India's nuclear energy capacity from the current 8.8 GW to 22 GW by 2032.
The two leaders discussed plans to increase the nuclear power capacity to 49 GW by 2037, scale it up to 67 GW by 2042 and reach the 100 GW target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 2047.
Singh highlighted the government's landmark initiative to open the nuclear sector for private sector participation, emphasising its pivotal role in strengthening India's energy security.
He said there was a strong and vibrant response from the industry to the Bharat Small Modular Reactor (SMR) programme, leading to an extension of the request for proposal (RFP) submission deadline to September 30 to encourage wider participation.
Khattar and Singh outlined several key directives to expedite progress, including streamlining regulatory clearances, investing in technical upgradation and capacity building.
Singh said the government was committed to handholding and creating awareness among private sector players.
India is developing three different types of small modular reactors (SMRs), including one dedicated to the production of hydrogen, mostly in the form of captive plants for energy-intensive industries.
The captive power plants are those facilities which are operated and used by an energy-intensive organisation for its own consumption.
The three types of SMRs 200 MWe Bharat Small Modular Reactor (BSMR), 55 MWe SMR and 5 MWth High Temperature Gas Cooled Reactor for the production of hydrogen are being designed and developed indigenously.
Presently, the installed nuclear power capacity in the country comprises 25 reactors with a total capacity of 8,880 MW, including RAPS-1 (100 MW), which is under long-term shutdown.
Two units of Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS) with a generation capacity of 700 MWe each and one 700 MWe unit at Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (RAPP-7) have already commenced commercial operation.
At present, 18 reactors with a total capacity of 13,600 MW, including the 500 MW Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor implemented by BHAVINI, are at various stages of implementation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app