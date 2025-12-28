Power ministry seeks to allay concerns on transmission assets monetisation

The Union power ministry has sought to allay concerns raised by state governments on monetisation of transmission assets, including questions regarding revenue and payment security. In a meeting with the ministry last week, state government representatives flagged concerns over revenue certainty for monetised Regulated Tariff Mechanism (RTM) assets, clarity on tax incidence in the monetisation process, and payment security mechanisms for intra-state transmission charges. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL) and Power Grid InvIT. The ministry has said tariffs for projects will be determined in a manner that ensures reasonable revenue certainty and cash flows for investors. It has also identified the demerger model as the most tax-efficient approach for monetisation of transmission assets.

Why are states concerned about monetisation of transmission assets? The government issued guiding principles for monetisation of transmission assets through the Acquire, Operate, Maintain and Transfer (AOMT)-based public-private partnership model in October 2022. The model envisages a limited-period transfer of assets. Steps include identification of assets, their demerger into a separate special purpose vehicle (SPV), obtaining a licence from the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (Serc), technical and financial due diligence, appointment of bid process coordinators, preparation of tariffs, bidding and evaluation. How does the tariff mechanism create uncertainty for bidders? Intra-state transmission projects mostly cover RTM assets, for which electricity regulators fix tariffs for a five-year control period based on norms. As these norms change for each control period, prospective bidders may face challenges in predicting the cash flows of monetised assets.

The ministry has now envisaged an asset transfer and tariff-setting approach based on an examination of tariff-setting processes followed in other monetisation and private participation programmes, including private participation in the power distribution sector. This approach is expected to facilitate tariff determination for monetised transmission assets, giving investors reasonable revenue certainty at the time of bidding. What tax and payment security assurances has the Centre offered? The power ministry has also discussed and analysed the incidence of taxes arising during the monetisation process, either at the time of demerger or concession award. Based on this analysis, it observed that the demerger model is the most tax-efficient route for monetisation of transmission assets. As tax implications may vary depending on the specifics of each transaction and state-level rules and regulations, state transmission utilities may consider engaging a transaction adviser.