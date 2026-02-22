Pre-construction, built-to-suit projects gain momentum in office leasing

Across markets, companies such as Uber, TCS, Bank of America, American Express, Optum, DXC Technologies, Eaton, and Deloitte have pre-leased sizeable office blocks to stay ahead of the leasing curve in 2025.

Peush Jain, managing director (MD), commercial leasing & advisory, Anarock Group, said, “Shortage of large, ready-to-move grade A office spaces in prime locations due to land paucity or slower approval process is prompting large occupiers to scout for suitable BTS spaces. Also, developers are cautious about oversupply of office spaces similar to previous years, and rising financing costs. Further, demand from GCCs, information technology (IT)/ information technology-enabled services (ITeS), and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors has grown steadily. Such BTS projects become handy as these companies require customised layouts, a strong digital infrastructure, security, and scalability.”