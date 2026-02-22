New breed in India's pet care drives shift beyond product as demand rises

Zigly plans to add about two centres a month over the next year. Revenues are projected to reach ₹60 crore by FY26, with a target to double that within the following 24 months. Cumulative investments are expected to touch ₹200 crore by FY26, largely funded by its parent, Cosmo First.

A parallel disruption is unfolding in pet food, particularly in the premium and super-premium segments. Zoomies, a pet-food startup founded in 2025 in Pune, is betting on transparency as its core differentiator. In its first year, the company is targeting ₹10–15 crore in revenue through digital channels and selective retail roll-outs. Founder and CEO Sumedh Battewar said the core problem is not awareness, but honesty. “Too often, leftovers are passed off as food, and claims exceed reality. Our formulations are additive, preservative, starch, grain, and soy-free, with clean labels and third-party lab reports on every product. When ingredients and nutrition is clear, the product speaks for itself more than any celebrity endorsement.”