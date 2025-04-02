Amazon's Prime Video introduces Apple TV+ as add-on subscription in India

Prime Video has launched Apple TV+ as an add-on subscription in India, offering customers access to a wide range of content at the price of ₹99 per month, according to a report by The Economic Times.

For subscribers, popular Apple TV+ originals, including comedies like Ted Lasso and Shrinking, dramas such as Severance, The Morning Show, Slow Horses, and Disclaimer, as well as sci-fi titles like Silo are available. Additionally, films such as Wolfs and The Gorge are available on the platform.

Prime Video in several other regions, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and across Europe and Latin America. According to the report, the Apple TV+ add-on subscription is also accessible viain several other regions, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and across Europe and Latin America.

“We’re delighted to continue rolling out Apple TV+ on Prime Video with today’s launch in India, bringing Prime Video customers an even greater selection of TV shows and films, all within one app experience,” Kelly Day, vice-president of International, Prime Video, told The Economic Times.

Gaurav Bhasin, head of Marketplace (Add-on Subscriptions and Movie Rentals) at Prime Video India, said Prime Video India has grown into a leading entertainment platform, offering a diverse range of content, including Indian and international films, series and Originals.

The service provides access to over 75,000 hours of additional content across various genres through partnerships with more than 25 Indian and international add-on subscription providers, said Bhasin.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice-president of Services, told The Economic Times, “Viewers have loved the ability to subscribe to Apple TV+ on Prime Video, and we’re excited to bring this offering to India. We want to make Apple TV+ and its award-winning library of series and films from the world’s greatest storytellers available to audiences everywhere.”

Channels available on Amazon Prime and prices

Apple TV+: Priced at ₹99 per month, Apple TV+ offers a number of originals such as Ted Lasso, Severance, and The Morning Show.

Lionsgate Play: This is available at ₹699 per year, this service provides access to premium Hollywood content, including titles like John Wick: Chapter 3 and Knives Out.

Discovery+: With a price of ₹299 per year (introductory offer; ₹399 from the second year), subscribers can explore its library of documentaries and non-fiction content across various genres.

Eros Now: At ₹299 per year (introductory offer, ₹399 from the second year), Eros Now offers a vast collection of Bollywood movies, original series, and music videos.

Hoichoi: Priced at ₹599 per year (introductory offer, ₹899 from the second year), hoichoi specialises in Bengali-language content, including popular series and movies.

Manorama Max: Available for ₹699 per year (introductory offer, ₹999 from the second year), this platform offers Malayalam-language entertainment, including movies and TV shows.

ShortsTV: Priced at ₹299 per year (introductory offer, ₹499 from the second year), ShortsTV specialises in short films from around the world.

MUBI: At ₹1,999 per year (introductory offer, ₹3,588 from the second year), MUBI focuses on classic and arthouse cinema, featuring a curated selection of films.

DocuBay: Available for ₹499 per year (introductory offer, ₹999 from the second year), DocuBay offers a wide range of documentaries across various categories.