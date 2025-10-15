Home / Industry / News / Prosus raises Ixigo stake to 15.16% as Peak XV, Elevation trim holdings

Prosus raises Ixigo stake to 15.16% as Peak XV, Elevation trim holdings

Peak XV Partners and Elevation Capital reduced their stakes in Ixigo parent Le Travenues Technology through off-market transactions as Prosus increased its holding to 15.16%

ixigo
With an investment of ₹1,295.56 crore, the move marked the first such investment by Prosus in a listed Indian company, strengthening its presence in India’s fast-growing travel and technology sector. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:40 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
MIH Investments One B.V, a venture capital fund managed by Dutch investment firm Prosus Ventures, has increased its holding in travel technology firm Le Travenues Technology to 15.16 per cent, according to disclosures filed with the BSE on Wednesday.
 
MIH acquired an additional 5.06 per cent stake from existing investors Peak XV Partners Investments V and Elevation Capital, formerly known as SAIF Partners India Ltd, through off-market transactions.
 
Stake reductions by Peak XV and Elevation 
According to the disclosures, Peak XV Partners, a venture capital and growth investing firm, reduced its shareholding in Le Travenues to 6.71 per cent from 10.04 per cent. Elevation Capital’s stake declined by 1.9 per cent. 
 
“Peak XV Partners Investments V has sold 13,000,000 equity shares of face value ₹1 each held in Le Travenues Technology, pursuant to an off-market transaction,” Ixigo’s parent company said in the filing. The sale reduced Peak XV’s stake by about 3.33 per cent of total share capital, or 3.16 per cent on a fully diluted basis. The value of the transaction is estimated at ₹400 crore.
 
Elevation Capital sold 7.8 million shares, or about 1.9 per cent on a fully diluted basis, in a deal estimated at over ₹240 crore. The total stake sale of 5.06 per cent is valued between ₹600 crore and ₹630 crore.
 
Follows Prosus’ first investment in a listed Indian entity 
The secondary transaction follows Ixigo’s announcement on October 10 that its board had approved a primary investment by MIH Investments One B.V. through a preferential issue of equity shares priced at ₹280 per share.
 
With an investment of ₹1,295.56 crore, the move marked the first such investment by Prosus in a listed Indian company, strengthening its presence in India’s fast-growing travel and technology sector.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hitachi Energy to invest ₹2,000 cr in Chennai innovation centre expansion

Vaishnaw warns railway suppliers of blacklisting amid high-speed rail push

Premium

Nuke suppliers' liability: Government panel calls for clear limits

TASE Global acquires US aerospace firm Joined Alloys for Rs 106 crore

Power network sharing proposal needs to address legacy PPAs: Former secy

Topics :Companies & Industry NewsIndustry NewsixigoInvestments

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story