Prosus raises Ixigo stake to 15.16% as Peak XV, Elevation trim holdings

MIH acquired an additional 5.06 per cent stake from existing investors Peak XV Partners Investments V and Elevation Capital, formerly known as SAIF Partners India Ltd, through off-market transactions.

Stake reductions by Peak XV and Elevation

According to the disclosures, Peak XV Partners, a venture capital and growth investing firm, reduced its shareholding in Le Travenues to 6.71 per cent from 10.04 per cent. Elevation Capital’s stake declined by 1.9 per cent.

“Peak XV Partners Investments V has sold 13,000,000 equity shares of face value ₹1 each held in Le Travenues Technology, pursuant to an off-market transaction,” Ixigo’s parent company said in the filing. The sale reduced Peak XV’s stake by about 3.33 per cent of total share capital, or 3.16 per cent on a fully diluted basis. The value of the transaction is estimated at ₹400 crore.

Elevation Capital sold 7.8 million shares, or about 1.9 per cent on a fully diluted basis, in a deal estimated at over ₹240 crore. The total stake sale of 5.06 per cent is valued between ₹600 crore and ₹630 crore.