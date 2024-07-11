Rajasthan expedites marking, e-auctioning of mines to curb illegal mining

The Rajasthan government has expedited the e-auctioning of mines to curb illegal mining and also the accompanying revenue loss. It has prepared a roadmap under which the mapping and delineation process is being done on a priority basis and the mines will be then put for e-auctioning.

Rajasthan is a mineral rich state, producing over 57 different minerals. The state's mines department earned over Rs 7,490 crore from it in the financial year 2023-2024.

An official of the mining department said that one of the reasons for illegal mining is not conducting legal auctions on time in resource-rich and mineral-rich areas.

Under the new plan, field officers have been instructed to identify illegal mining areas and the gap area of the mining lease area and prepare blocks for auction by delineating them.

“As soon as the plots are prepared through delineation, their auction process starts. 218 minor mineral blocks have been auctioned in just three months from April to June,” he pointed out.

Director of mines and geology Bhagwati Prasad Kalal said that illegal mining can be curbed only by promoting legal mining.

“Mineral blocks are being prepared and auctioned in a phased manner since the formation of the new BJP government in the state. The same strategy is for the blocks of major minerals and steps are being taken to bring the state to the top in the auction of major mineral blocks,” Kalal said.

He said that this would certainly encourage legal mining and increase revenue and employment opportunities in the state.

“At the same time, we have decided to take strict steps to recover the penalty amount in cases of illegal mining activities,” the official said.