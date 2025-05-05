Rajasthan govt aims to become a concert tourism hub, attract MICE

Rajasthan, known not only for its grand forts and palaces but also for its centuries-old craftsmanship, soulful folk music, timeless architecture, and vibrant cultural traditions, now wants to become a concert tourism hub.

The state government plans to set up concert tourism facilities in various cities soon, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said on Sunday.

Speaking at the “Meet in India” Conclave during the 14th Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB) in Jaipur, Kumari said that the state will focus on building better infrastructure to support this emerging sector.

“This sector is growing, and we plan to create concert tourism facilities in various cities in the state soon,” she said. “For this, better infrastructure will be built in Rajasthan.”

Jaipur, also known as the Pink City, recently hosted a series of high-profile events, including concerts by Yo Yo Honey Singh, singer Diljit Dosanjh, Papon, and Sunidhi Chauhan, along with several stand-up comedy shows.

“Rajasthan holds a special place on the global map,” Kumari said. “The state is now rapidly emerging in the field of concert tourism, opening new avenues for investment and partnerships. On one hand, we are preserving our traditions, and on the other, we are moving towards becoming a global tourism hub through modern infrastructure and tourism-friendly policies.”

GITB is organised by the Union Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the department of tourism of the Rajasthan government and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci). The three-day event began on May 4 and will conclude on May 6.

Kumari said that Rajasthan is positioning itself not only as a leisure destination but also as a venue for international conferences, business meetings, cultural fairs, and events.

“The state is set to become a leading destination for conferences and events,” she said. “To boost the MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) industry, we will soon launch the Rajasthan Mandapam.”

Planned in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Mandapam will be a convention and exhibition centre with state-of-the-art facilities.

“From cultural richness to rural tourism circuits and new destination development, every part of Rajasthan is being prepared to host high-impact events,” Kumari added. “We believe in strong public-private partnerships — from local artisans to luxury hoteliers, grassroots logistics teams.”