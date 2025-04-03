Rajasthan govt to establish tourism fund with Rs 5,000 cr allocation

The Rajasthan government is planning to establish a fund for tourism infrastructure development in the state, with an allocation of over ₹5,000 crore.

The fund, to be called the Rajasthan Tourism Infrastructure and Capacity Building Fund (RTICF), will also aim at branding and promoting the state’s tourist attractions on a global scale.

Talks on the establishment of the fund are underway, including the allocation of funds for the current financial year. A final decision on the fund will be taken soon, a state tourism department official said.

The primary aim of the fund will be to improve existing facilities in popular tourist destinations, and create new, sustainable, and environment-friendly infrastructure. It will also develop new tourism spots and products to boost the industry.

Apart from this, Rajasthan is also going to prepare a tourism master plan for each district, in line with the Vision 2047 of Viksit Bharat to have a holistic approach towards improving, preserving and enhancing tourist destinations, the official said. “Tourism Master Plans will also cover phase-wise (5-10-15-20-25 years) development plan, and all tourism infrastructure works in the district will be undertaken in line with it. Based on these, a comprehensive Tourism Master Plan of the State will also be prepared,” he added. Around 18 crore tourists visited Rajasthan in 2023. Trade experts estimate that this figure will cross 21 crore in 2024.