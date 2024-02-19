Home / Industry / News / Rationalise high excise duties on alcohol beverages: Iswai to state govts

Rationalise high excise duties on alcohol beverages: Iswai to state govts

It has urged regulators to consider an "inflation-linked model that will bring much-needed transparency and a consistent approach to state supplier pricing", said a statement from ISWAI

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 8:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

ISWAI, which represents the imported premium portfolio of spirits and wine brands in India, on Monday urged state governments to rationalise high excise duties.

The International Spirits & Wines Association of India (ISWAI) said manufacturers of alcohol beverages (Alco-Bev) are facing shrinking margins due to high discriminatory taxes, along with soaring inflation and import tariffs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It has urged regulators to consider an "inflation-linked model that will bring much-needed transparency and a consistent approach to state supplier pricing", said a statement from ISWAI.

In some states, excise duties account for 70-80 per cent of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), it said, adding that inflation is putting additional pressure on the industry.

"As inflation rates rise in the country, the Alco-Bev sector faces significant challenges due to escalating costs of production, transportation, raw materials, and exorbitant import duties. This combination poses a dire threat to the industry's sustainability," it said.

It has suggested a uniform inflation-linked supplier pricing model for the industry and rationalisation of ad hoc levies and taxes imposed by state governments.

"ISWAI believes these steps will stimulate economic growth," it said, calling for "a collaborative outlook between industry stakeholders and policymakers to ensure the continued prosperity of the Alco-Bev sector and its contribution to the Indian economy".

ISWAI members include global Alco-Bev players such as Bacardi, Beam Suntory, Brown-Forman, Campari Group, Diageo-United Spirits, Moet Hennessy, Pernod Ricard, and William Grant & Sons.

Also Read

What Arvind Kejriwal's arrest would mean

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

Union excise duty collection fell 12% in first five months of FY24

LS passes Bills to cap age of GSTAT Prez, effect Budget duty changes

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 video game set to roll out globally on Nov 10

40 bids received via offline mode for coal mines auction, says govt

Defence component manufacturer Nibe opens a new facility in Pune

'Govt not considering any cuts in import duty on rubber as of now'

KCCI wants PM to address unemployment, ease of doing biz during J-K visit

Hospitality industry expects 11-13% revenue growth on domestic demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Excise DutyalcoholtaxGovernment

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story