Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / RBI launches quarterly survey on order books of manufacturing sector

RBI launches quarterly survey on order books of manufacturing sector

The RBI has been conducting the order books, inventories and capacity utilisation survey (OBICUS) of the manufacturing sector on a quarterly basis since 2008

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
"The survey provides valuable input for monetary policy formulation," the RBI said. Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced the launch of quarterly "order books, inventories and capacity utilisation" survey of companies in the manufacturing sector -- a key input it uses to formulate the monetary policy.

The RBI has been conducting the order books, inventories and capacity utilisation survey (OBICUS) of the manufacturing sector on a quarterly basis since 2008.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The information collected in the survey includes quantitative data on new orders received during the reference quarter (April-June 2024), backlog of orders at the beginning of the quarter, pending orders at the end of the quarter, total inventories with a breakup between ?nished goods, work-in-progress and raw material inventories at the end of the quarter.
 

Item-wise production in terms of quantity and value during the quarter vis--vis the installed capacity from the targeted group and the reasons for changes in production/installed capacity during the quarter is also collected.

The level of capacity utilisation is estimated from the responses.

"The survey provides valuable input for monetary policy formulation," the RBI said.

It also said company level data are treated as confidential and never disclosed.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RBI has cancelled licence of 7 co-operative banks since Jan: Here's why

Indian banks see climate change as their biggest source of systemic risk

RBI bumper payout to curb major divestments, govt keeps Rs 50k cr target

ED questions TV actors in 'unauthorised' fraud forex trading app case

NBFCs' consumer, gold loan sanctions shrink QoQ in Q4 FY24 after RBI action

Topics :RBImanufacturing Indian Economy

First Published: Jul 05 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story