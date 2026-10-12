RDI Fund picks first 19 second-level fund managers, commits ₹7,131 crore

The Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Fund on Monday said it had selected the first cohort of 19 second-level fund managers (SLFMs), including 14 alternative investment funds (AIFs) and five focused research organisations (FROs), with a total commitment of ₹7,131 crore.

The SLFMs are expected to mobilise private capital equivalent to the RDI Fund contribution. The first call for applications from prospective SLFMs was launched in January 2026.

In a press statement, the government said that applications received under the call underwent a rigorous, multi-stage evaluation process. “Following this process, the proposals were placed before the executive council of ANRF and subsequently before the Empowered Group of Secretaries (EGoS) for consideration and approval.”