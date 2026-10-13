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Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold, silver prices trade lower on MCX as firm dollar weighs on bullion

Gold, silver prices trade lower on MCX as firm dollar weighs on bullion

In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,200 per ounce, while silver was trading near $60.50 per ounce

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold and silver futures traded lower on the MCX on Tuesday, with technical indicators pointing to fresh selling pressure | Image: Adobe Stock

Ramveer Singh Gurjar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

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Gold and silver prices traded lower in the domestic market on Tuesday, October 13, as a stronger dollar weighed on bullion.
 
In the global market, gold futures on Comex were trading near $4,200 per ounce, while silver was trading near $60.50 per ounce. In the domestic market, gold futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) were trading near ₹1,49,450 per 10 gram at the time of writing, while silver futures were trading near ₹2,22,650 per kg.

Gold slips after firm start

Gold futures opened higher. On the MCX, the benchmark December gold contract opened ₹110 higher at ₹1,49,653 per 10 gram. The previous close was ₹1,49,543.
 
 
However, at the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹73 lower at ₹1,49,470.
 
Gold futures had touched a high of ₹1,80,779 per 10 gram earlier this year.

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Silver loses shine

Silver futures also opened marginally higher. On the MCX, the benchmark December silver contract opened ₹28 higher at ₹2,22,905 per kg. The previous close was ₹2,22,877.
 
At the time of writing, the contract was trading ₹224 lower at ₹2,22,653.
 
Silver futures had touched a high of ₹4,20,048 per kg earlier this year.

Gold rises, silver softens in global market

Gold futures were trading higher in the international market, while silver was marginally lower.
 
On Comex, gold opened at $4,195.50 per ounce. The previous closing price was $4,190.60. At the time of writing, it was trading $15.10 higher at $4,205.70 per ounce.
 
Gold prices had touched a high of $5,586.20 per ounce earlier this year.
 
Comex silver futures opened at $60.55 per ounce. The previous closing price was $60.51. At the time of writing, silver was trading $0.03 lower at $60.48 per ounce.
 
Silver prices had touched a high of $121.79 per ounce earlier this year.

Levels to watch

According to Ajay Kedia, director, Kedia Advisory, gold was technically witnessing fresh selling pressure. Open interest rose 5.82 per cent to 17,065 contracts, while prices fell by ₹1,956.
 
Gold could find support at ₹1,48,605, followed by ₹1,47,665. Resistance is seen at ₹1,51,040. If prices sustain above this level, gold could rise towards ₹1,52,535. A break below support, however, could deepen the decline.
 
Silver was also witnessing fresh selling pressure from a technical perspective. Open interest rose 4.24 per cent to 17,605 contracts, while prices fell by ₹2,878.
 
Silver could find support at ₹2,21,735, followed by ₹2,20,585. Resistance is seen at ₹2,24,950. If prices sustain above this level, silver could rise towards ₹2,27,015. A break below support could strengthen the prevailing downtrend.

MCX, Comex prices

 
 
Note: MCX gold futures prices are in rupees per 10 gram, while MCX silver futures prices are in rupees per kg. Comex gold and silver futures prices are in dollars per ounce. Last traded prices are as of the time of writing. 
 

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 11:27 AM IST