Delhi traffic alert: 22 junctions may see diversions amid anti-CEC protests
In its advisory, the Delhi Traffic Police said that traffic movement could be affected during the day due to the prevailing law-and-order situation.
Anjaly Raj New Delhi
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The Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory warning of possible disruptions at several major junctions and stretches across New Delhi and Central Delhi amid the ongoing protests against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.
In the advisory, the police said traffic movement could be affected during the day due to the prevailing law and order situation. It added that route diversions and restrictions may be introduced depending on ground conditions, with traffic management measures subject to real-time assessment.
The advisory comes a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi led the INDIA bloc leaders in a march towards the Supreme Court and filed a joint petition challenging alleged irregularities in the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Opposition has also demanded Kumar's resignation.
Delhi traffic Advisory: List of areas affected
According to the Delhi Traffic Police, traffic may be affected at the following 22 junctions and stretches today. The police said the restrictions and diversions would depend on the situation on the ground and could be relaxed or regulated in real time. The following are the areas that would be affected today:
- Roundabout Panchkuian
- Roundabout Mandi House
- Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk (W-Point)
- Ram Charan Aggarwal Chowk (A-Point)
- Minto Road–Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg
- Guru Nanak Chowk
- Chelmsford Road–Outer Circle, Connaught Place, T-Point
- Bharion Road–MGM (Ring Road) T-Point
- Lodhi Road Flyover
- Roundabout Neela Gumbad
- Sardar Patel Marg–Panchsheel Marg crossing
- Under Bhikaji Cama Place
- Under Moti Bagh Flyover
- Ring Road–San Martin Marg T-Point
- Roundabout Ashoka Road–Jantar Mantar Road
- Roundabout Rail Bhawan
- Jai Singh Road–Sansad Marg crossing
- Outer Circle, Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road T-Point
- Roundabout Patel Chowk
- Jai Singh Road–Ashoka Road T-Point
- Roundabout RML Hospital
- Outer Circle, Connaught Place–Sansad Marg T-Point
Furthermore, the traffic police have advised commuters to keep additional travel time in hand, particularly when travelling to railway stations, inter-state bus terminals (ISBTs) or the airport via New Delhi and Central Delhi.
Motorists have been requested to avoid non-essential travel through affected areas, follow diversion signs and directions of traffic personnel, and cooperate with Delhi Traffic Police to ensure smooth traffic movement
The Delhi Traffic Police has asked commuters to contact it through its official social media channels or helpline numbers for real-time updates and assistance.
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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 8:53 AM IST