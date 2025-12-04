JSW-JFE 50:50 JV puts renewed global focus on India's steel expansion

The deal between Sajjan Jindal–led JSW Steel and Japan’s JFE Steel Corporation signals renewed global interest in India’s steel sector, highlighting the long-term growth opportunity the market offers compared to the rest of the world.

What have JSW Steel and JFE Steel agreed to do?

On Wednesday, JSW and JFE agreed to jointly own and operate Bhushan Power and Steel’s (BPSL’s) steel business in a 50:50 partnership.

Why is the transaction seen as a win-win for both partners?

The transaction is being positioned as a “win-win” for both partners since it would allow the Indian company to pare debt while opening up the growth horizon for the Japanese major beyond its home base.

For JSW, monetisation of half of its stake supports a faster expansion trajectory. For JFE, the Rs 15,750 crore transaction offers an opportunity to secure a 50 per cent interest in an integrated steel plant in one of the world’s fastest-growing steel markets. “It’s a win-win for the two companies,” JSW Steel joint managing director and chief executive officer Jayant Acharya told Business Standard. “JSW Steel’s benefit is that it will be able to deleverage its balance sheet to grow faster. While JFE comes into an operating asset that has the potential to expand.” How does JFE view the India opportunity?

Acharya also pointed out that India is one of the high-growth markets and JFE is looking at this transaction as an expansion beyond Japan. “We want to create a model plant in the country – the joint venture will bring in new technologies for value-added products.” What is driving JFE’s long-term bet on BPSL? JFE has set a long-term ambition of generating JPY 500 billion in steel segment profits by fiscal 2035. As part of that plan, the company aims to deliver JPY 200 billion from overseas operations. BPSL – with a capacity of 4.5 million tonnes (mt) – fits into that strategy.

The joint venture plans to expand the plant at Sambalpur in Odisha to 10 mt by 2030. It has the land to accommodate the expansion. And there is potential to expand capacity at the integrated steel works to 15 mt in the future. It would be JFE’s third integrated steel plant after East and West Steelworks in Japan. The deal would enable JFE to enter India’s high-growth market as an “insider” and capture demand, the company’s presentation mentioned. How does India’s steel demand outlook shape global interest? ICRA vice president Sumit Jhunjhunwala explained that India remains among the few major steel markets delivering robust volume growth, making it a key target for global producers amid a China plateau.

“With a clearly articulated target of 300 mt capacity by 2030, domestic expansion is steadily moving towards that goal,” he added. How deep is JFE’s existing relationship with India? JFE is not exactly new to India. As Acharya said, “We are bringing in a long-term trusted strategic partner who has been working with us for nearly the last two decades.” In 2009, JFE and JSW Steel entered into a strategic collaboration to build and operate an integrated steel plant in West Bengal and in the area of automotive steel. The mega steel plant in Bengal did not finally take off. But in 2010, JFE picked up a 14.99 per cent stake in JSW Steel.

More recently, JSW Steel and JFE expanded their partnership through joint investments in the electrical steel segment. Is JFE the only global steelmaker eyeing India? But JFE is not the only global steel producer looking to team up with an Indian company for a play in this market. Overseas steel majors are increasingly participating through JV-led capacity additions and technology tie-ups with Indian producers, pointed out Jhunjhunwala. What other global players are pursuing Indian steel projects? Backed by expectations of strong demand growth, India is drawing investment interest from domestic and global companies. South Korean steel major POSCO is making a fresh bid to set up a steel plant in India – this time with JSW Steel. In August, the two companies signed a pact to explore setting up a 6 mtpa integrated steel plant in India. Odisha is among the top choices for the project. Discussions are on to finalise documents for the establishment of the JV.

For POSCO, establishing upstream capacity in India has been a long and challenging pursuit. Earlier attempts included a proposed $12 billion greenfield project in Odisha, for which an MoU was signed in 2005. The steel major has a downstream unit in Maharashtra. The proposed steel plant with JSW Steel is aimed at servicing it as well as exports. POSCO’s stalled greenfield project is not the only one to have faced setbacks. Several earlier proposals in the early 2000s ran into delays or were shelved altogether. After multiple failed attempts to set up a plant in India, ArcelorMittal finally secured a meaningful presence in 2019, acquiring Essar Steel under India’s insolvency law in partnership with Nippon Steel.