Hill station homes see 8% demand rise on better connectivity, lifestyle

India’s hill station property markets are witnessing renewed investor and buyer interest, with overall housing demand rising 8.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the July to September period for 2025, according to research by realty portal Magicbricks.

What factors are driving demand in hill station real estate?

The rise was supported by improved connectivity, lifestyle upgrades, and work-from-anywhere trends being adopted by several workplaces.

While places such as Ooty, Rishikesh, and Dharamshala saw the sharpest growth in user searches during the period, Dehradun, Manali, and Mussoorie recorded the highest rise in average quoted prices by property owners.

How are prices moving across key hill destinations?

The report states that the average quoted prices per square foot across major hill destinations increased 10.3 per cent on-year, led by Dehradun at 30.9 per cent, Manali at 18.1 per cent, and Mussoorie at 11.1 per cent. On the Magicbricks portal, quoted prices currently range from around Rs 5,800 per sq ft in Dharamshala to Rs 12,700 per sq ft in Lonavala. “Despite a marginal 1.2 per cent dip in property listings, search activity remained strong, particularly in the Rs 30 lakh to Rs 1 crore bracket, which accounted for nearly 70 per cent of all user interest,” the company said.