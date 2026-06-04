Realty developers focus on cash flows as housing cycle enters mature phase
Shift away from launch-heavy pipelines seen in the last couple of years, say industry insidersPrachi Pisal Mumbai
Shift away from launch-heavy pipelines seen in the last couple of years, say industry insidersPrachi Pisal Mumbai
Shifting trends
- Developers prioritise capital discipline as housing cycle matures
- Shift signals sustainable growth, not weaker sector fundamentals
- Experts view the change as a maturation of the housing cycle, with developers balancing growth ambitions and financial resilience
- Listed developers’ presales growth may slow to 10-15% in FY27 from 17% in FY26
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First Published: Jun 04 2026 | 11:29 PM IST