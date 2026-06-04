Realty developers focus on cash flows as housing cycle enters mature phase

Listed real-estate developers in the country are expected to prioritise their cash flow and project execution in 2026-27 (FY27), signalling a shift from the robust business development seen over the past few years, according to analysts and industry executives.

Following a strong post-pandemic housing cycle and heavy land acquisition in recent years, developers are adopting a measured expansion strategy as sales growth normalises across key residential markets.

“Developers have turned increasingly selective, preferring asset-light structures such as joint development without stressing the balance sheet,” said Vijay Agarwal, sector lead (infrastructure), Equirus.

He added the focus was shifting to execution and cash-flow generation while maintaining lean balance sheets.

Godrej Properties, which in FY26 added projects with an estimated sales potential of ₹42,100 crore, more than double its guidance, has guided for around ₹20,000 crore of business development in FY27.

The company has indicated that it could become “free-cash-flow” positive if investment remains near guided levels.

In his company’s FY26 earnings call in the fourth quarter, Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairperson, Godrej Properties, said the company was targeting more sustainable growth after years of rapid expansion.