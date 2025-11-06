Home / Industry / News / Rebound in US biopharma funding may boost orders, says Piramal Pharma

Rebound in US biopharma funding may boost orders, says Piramal Pharma

The drugmaker's revenue fell 9% in Q2FY26 on below-par CDMO performance; company says it faced inconsistent funding in H1FY26

Piramal Pharma
premium
Piramal added that this activity is giving a little more confidence to the sector, and any funding improvement will translate into revenues next year or the year after.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:21 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Piramal Pharma Chairperson Nandini Piramal on Thursday said that a rebound in US biopharma funding could provide impetus to increased orders and growth going forward, after the company saw a drop in revenue from operations for the September quarter of 2025–26 (Q2FY26).
 
“There has been a lot of uncertainty in terms of biopharma funding, but some of that seems to be resolving. We have now seen an uptick in biopharma funding in both September and October overall,” she said.
 
Piramal added that this activity is giving a little more confidence to the sector, and any funding improvement will translate into revenues next year or the year after.
 
“We are seeing an increase in requests for proposals (RFPs) and requests for quotations (RFQs), especially for our onshore manufacturing facilities and our differentiated capabilities,” she told reporters at a virtual press briefing.
 
This comes even as the company, in its investor presentation, stated that inconsistent recovery in US biopharma funding, along with uncertainties in global trade policies, led to an adverse impact on order inflows and customer decision-making during the first half (H1) of FY26.
 
The drugmaker’s revenues were dragged down by 9 per cent in Q2FY26, with its contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business seeing a 21 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop due to inventory destocking by a customer in one large CDMO order.
 
Piramal said it does not expect any orders from this client for the financial year but described the pause as temporary.
 
Consequently, the company reported a net loss of Rs 99 crore for the quarter, compared to a profit of Rs 23 crore in the corresponding period last year. 
 
Similarly, its Ebitda margin shrank to 11 per cent from 18 per cent in this quarter.
 
Commenting on capacity expansion, Piramal said that the firm has made proactive development investments in its US facilities.
 
The company is continuing its previously announced capacity expansion in two US facilities — at Lexington, Kentucky, and Riverview, Michigan — for which it had earlier announced a $90-million investment.
 
It is also going ahead with its multi-million-dollar joint investment with NewAmsterdam Pharma to provide commercial capacity for fixed-dose combinations (FDCs) at its site in Sellersville, Pennsylvania.
 
“Three sites in the US actually do have capacity at the moment. Our plan overall is to use that capacity and possibly trigger other expansions,” she added.
 
Piramal told Business Standard that the firm may not undertake manufacturing in markets such as Latin America (LatAm) or Africa, adding that it will continue to explore new markets.
 
On Thursday, Piramal Pharma’s shares went down marginally by 0.6 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 199.30 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Singtel's Pastel to lower Airtel holding with Rs 10,300 cr block sale

Google integrates its LLM Gemini with Maps for better navigation

India's housing market to see 5-10% annual price rise, says report

NCLAT declines to delete NCLT remarks on Gensol insolvency professional

Adani's Kutch Copper inks MoU with Caravel Minerals for Australia project

Topics :Piramal GroupPiramalPharma industry

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story