Rising power demand could lead to higher emissions for India in 2026

Despite reducing coal-based power generation in 2025 for the first time in 53 years, alleviating the discharge of emissions, pollution levels may accelerate this year in line with stronger economic activity and power demand, according to industry data and interviews with officials.

Global fossil-fuel carbon emissions are projected to rise by 1.1 per cent in 2025 to a record high, according to the Global Carbon Project. India’s emissions, however, are estimated to have grown by a slower 1.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in 2025, compared with over 4 per cent in 2024. Both India and China reduced coal-fired generation in 2025 for the first time in 53 years, said the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Finnish energy think tank, based on new research.