Andhra govt boosts land allotment for Google AI data centers to 600 acres

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday approved increasing the land allotted to Raiden Infotech India Pvt Ltd, a Google company, from 480 acres to over 600 acres for setting up AI data centers valued at nearly ₹90,000 crore.

N Yuvaraj, Secretary of the IT, Electronics & Communications (ITEC) Department, said the allotment of land by Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) in favour of Adani Infra (India) Ltd, the notified partner of Raiden Infotech, has been approved.

"The government approves the allotment of lands by APIIC-a total of 601.4 acres (up from the previous 480 acres)-in favour of Adani Infra (India) Ltd, as notified partner of Raiden Infotech," Yuvaraj said in an order.

Under the revised allotment, the state allocated 266.6 acres at Tarluvada, 160 acres at Adavivaram and Mudasarlova, and 175 acres at Rambilli in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts. The earlier allotment included 160 acres at Rambilli, 200 acres at Adavivaram and Mudasarlova, and 200 acres at Tarluvada, totalling 480 acres. Raiden Infotech recently requested that all three land allotments be made in the name of Adani Infra (India) Ltd, which submitted detailed project reports (DPRs) for the three locations. The company also informed the government that it is in the process of incorporating three special purpose vehicles (SPVs), fully owned by it, to ensure efficient project execution and compliance with local and state regulations.