Sammaan Capital to buy back NCDs to strengthen liquidity, balance sheet

Sammaan Capital has announced an offer to purchase its non-convertible debentures (NCDs) as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen liquidity and maintain a balanced asset-liability profile, the company said in an exchange filing.

What does the NCD repurchase plan include?

The company stated that its Asset Liability Management Committee (ALCO) has approved the repurchase of NCDs maturing up to June 30, 2026, at par value through exchange transactions. The repurchased debentures will be held as treasury stock until maturity.

The offer excludes holders of subordinated debt, the company clarified.

Why is Sammaan Capital repurchasing its debt?