Samriddhi 2025: Policymakers, experts set to chart UP's $1 trn growth story

As an eventful 2025 draws to a close in a few weeks, top policymakers, bankers and economic experts will assemble in Lucknow on Wednesday to brainstorm on the ambitious development agenda of Uttar Pradesh. The Business Standard platform — ‘Samriddhi 2025’ — will deliberate on topics related to economy, development, agricultural prowess and infrastructure, among others. These are sectors that directly feed into the state's growth trajectory.

Samriddhi brings industry, policymakers, bankers and entrepreneurs to a common platform that comprises an invigorating inaugural session and panel discussions to decode the growth agenda threadbare.

Targeting to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and a $6 trillion economy by 2047, UP has long shed its erstwhile image of a laggard state.

While UP still has some distance to cover when it comes to certain socioeconomic parameters, yet it has astutely been creating milestones in mega infrastructure projects. These span expressways, airports and logistics, among others. The current Yogi Adityanath dispensation is aware that to propel UP as India's next growth engine and to generate mass employment opportunities, it would require a 360 degree approach and 'out-of-the-box' thinking, planning and execution. For this, the state government would need to partner financial institutions, banks, private sector companies, research organisations and market institutions, among others. To achieve this objective, the Yogi government has created a robust framework of policies to attract big-ticket investments.

In February 2023, UP netted over 19,000 investment proposals of almost ₹40 trillion at the UP Global Investors Summit (GIS). In fact, UP is planning to host the mega ground-breaking ceremony (GBC) 5.0 in the coming weeks to launch private sector projects totalling over ₹5 trillion. In the earlier four GBCs organised by the Yogi government after coming to power in March 2017, projects totalling ₹15 trillion have already been launched. Moreover, the 'Ease of Doing Business' ecosystem is fetching rich dividends for UP, boosting its gross state domestic product (GSDP) and creating employment opportunities. UP has one of the largest startup ecosystems in India, while it ranks fourth in terms of the number of operational factories.