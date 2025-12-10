Home / Industry / News / Scindia meets Starlink execs after site glitch briefly shows India pricing

Scindia meets Starlink execs after site glitch briefly shows India pricing

Starlink executive Lauren Dreyer met Jyotiraditya Scindia after a website glitch briefly displayed India pricing; talks focused on satcom-led last-mile connectivity as Starlink awaits approvals

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Scindia said that discussions centered around strengthening satellite-powered digital connectivity across the country, which will accelerate digital inclusion. (Photo: PTI)
BS Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 8:10 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Starlink’s vice president of business operations Lauren Dreyer met with Indian telecom minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday, a day after a technical glitch in the satellite communications provider’s website resulted in temporarily showing the monthly rental pricing for the India market, which the company later said was not accurate. 
 
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Scindia said that discussions centered around strengthening satellite-powered digital connectivity across the country, which will accelerate digital inclusion. 
 
The discussions included exploring ways where satellite-based last-mile access can accelerate digital inclusion and contribute to broader socio-economic development. Minister Scindia reiterated that as India drives forward its digital transformation, partnerships with global satcom innovators such as Starlink can complement national efforts for digital empowerment. 
 
The minister highlighted that satellite communication technologies will play a pivotal role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a digitally empowered India. He emphasised that satcom solutions are essential to extending reliable connectivity to the most remote and hard-to-reach regions, ensuring that citizens in rural, mountainous, border and island communities can seamlessly access digital services.
 
Following the meeting, Elon Musk wrote on X, "Looking forward to serving India with Starlink."  
 
Starlink is currently awaiting final approvals from the Indian government to launch commercial operations, even as India’s telecom regulator declined to adhere to suggestions made by the department of telecom to recommendations on spectrum allocation for satellite broadband. Besides all approvals from the governmernt, allocation of spectrum is a pre-requisite for the company to begin operations in India. 
 
On Monday, the company’s website showed tariffs of Rs 8,600 a month and Rs 34,000 equipment cost for the India market, which was removed after a few hours. The company clarified that service pricing for customers in India was not announced and no orders were being taken. “We are focused on obtaining final government approvals to turn service (and the website) on,” Dreyer said in a statement on X. 
 
Minister of state for telecom  Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar had said back in August that Starlink’s pricing would be about Rs 3,000 a month and would have capacity of about 2 million customers in India.  
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India gas consumption falls 7.5% in Jan-Oct amid monsoons, cheaper fuels

Microsoft to work with govt to roll out AI-enabled chatbots on e-Shram, NCS

Premium

French drugmaker Servier sharpens India strategy, eyes ₹1,000 cr revenue

Digital advertising fraud now mimics humans too well, says report

Virtusa buys SmartSoC to expand into semiconductor engineering services

Topics :Jyotiraditya ScindiaIndustry NewsTelecomtelecom sector

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story