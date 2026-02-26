Associate Sponsors

Sebi Working Groups submit agri derivatives review reports to chairman

The expert panels were mandated to examine whether the current framework governing margins, position limits, and delivery and settlement mechanisms could be optimised

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Tuhin Kanta, BFSI, Insight Summit, BFSI Insight Summit 2025
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 8:24 PM IST
Working groups constituted by Sebi to review the delivery and settlement framework and existing regulatory norms in the agricultural commodity derivatives segment have submitted their reports to Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the regulator said on Thursday.

The expert panels were mandated to examine whether the current framework governing margins, position limits, and delivery and settlement mechanisms could be optimised without compromising market integrity.

"The Working Groups set up by Sebi in the agri commodity derivatives segment for review of the current framework of delivery and settlement and review of current regulatory norms presented their reports to Sebi Chairman," the regulator said in a post on X.

In December, Pandey indicated that Sebi would soon constitute another working group to undertake a similar review of the non-agricultural commodity derivatives segment following consultations with stakeholders.

"After due consultation with all stakeholders, we are going to form another working group to review the non-agricultural commodity derivative segment. This working group will be notified very shortly," Pandey had stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 8:24 PM IST

