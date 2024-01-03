Home / Industry / News / Share of GCCs in office transactions rose to 35% in 2023: Knight Frank

Share of GCCs in office transactions rose to 35% in 2023: Knight Frank

Chennai witnessed the highest GCC focussed transactions at 6 msf, followed by Hyderabad at 4.1 msf and Bengaluru at 3.8 msf

Chennai witnessed the highest GCC-focused transactions in India in 2023 (Photo: Bloomberg)
Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 1:38 PM IST
India has been witnessing a steady rise in investments towards setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs) in the country, and their share in the total office real estate transactions rose to 35 per cent in 2023 from 25 per cent in 2022, real estate consultancy Knight Frank said in a report on Wednesday.

According to the "India Real Estate: Residential and Office (July - December 2023)" report, GCCs recorded an increase of 58 per cent in transaction volume during the year from 13.2 million square feet (msf) in 2022 to 20.8 msf. The total office market saw transactions worth 59.6 MSF in 2023, the highest ever.

GCCs provide services to an offshore company. The offshore company has complete ownership of the entity that buys the space.

The primary catalyst, the report said, was the evolving attitude of global corporations, which now lean towards owning their resources while expressing a favourable inclination towards India for establishing such setups. It also cited the country's strong economy for the shift.

"India boasts exceptional quality in real estate, competitive rental rates, an extraordinary talent pool, and a consistently growing economy, making it a robust end-user market for numerous companies," it said.

Chennai witnessed the highest GCC-focused transactions at 6 msf, followed by Hyderabad at 4.1 msf and Bengaluru at 3.8 msf.

Notably, the GCC category was the only one to grow in terms of market share among the four end-use categories. The other categories are India Facing, Third-party IT services and Flex Space.

However, India Facing business continued to anchor the office market with 21.9 msf of office market transactions in 2023. Flex Space saw transactions of 10.4 msf.

"The need for flexibility of tenure is not as intensely felt compared to a year ago when flex spaces accounted for 19 per cent of the total transacted volumes relative to the current 17 per cent in 2023," the report said.

Third-party IT services recorded transactions of 6.5 msf in 2023.

Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India, said that the Indian office space market is likely to see a new peak in 2024.

"The forthcoming year is poised for steady expansion, and 2024 promises to be a standout year for the office market, driven by India-facing businesses and GCCs," he said. 

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

